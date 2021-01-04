Superintendents for Fairfield-based Maine School Administrative District 49 and for Thorndike-based Regional School Unit 3 announced more cases of COVID-19 last week.

Superintendent Roberta Hersom announced Friday that a positive case of COVID-19 was identified at Lawrence High School.

Hersom said that in addition to the person who tested positive, the case involves four staff members and sixteen students at the high school and one staff member at Clinton Elementary School.

Due to the holiday break, Hersom said that the case had minimal impact on the schools.

“Fortunately, the holiday break has provided time for the quarantine period to have minimal impact on the schools due to the closure of our buildings,” Hersom wrote.

Students resumed hybrid-learning Monday.

This brings the district’s total case count to 13 since the beginning of the school year.

MSAD49 serves the towns of Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

In a letter posted to the RSU3 website Thursday, Superintendent Charles Brown said that another individual associated with Mount View High School tested positive for COVID-19.

“Due to this being discovered over school break, there are no close contacts within the school,” Brown wrote.

This announcement came one day after the district identified another case of COVID-19 in an individual associated with the high school as well as one case in an individual associated with Mount View Elementary School.

These cases bring the total number of infections associated with the district during the school year to seven.

RSU3 serves the towns of Brooks, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Liberty, Montville, Troy, Unity and Waldo.

