Koleman Kroesser, a 15-year-old freshman at Richmond High School, has given to a charity of his choice every other year since his seventh birthday. This year he chose to raise funds through Facebook for the local food pantry in lieu of birthday gifts. He has raised more than $700 so far.

“Kole(man) is an incredible young man, his willingness to do whatever is asked of him, from set-up to carry-out with a smile and compassion for our clients is admirable. We are extremely fortunate to have him on our team,” said Rae Webster, co-director of the Richmond Area Food Panty, in a news release.

Koleman has given in the past to Spring Harbor Hospital in Westbrook to the children’s unit, The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and both the Kennebec and Brunswick human societies.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: