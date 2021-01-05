I am a 74-year-old “Mark Trail” reader and have been my entire life. Before I could read myself I can remember my dad reading it to me in the New York Daily News.
It’s obvious that the strip has changed dramatically and in my opinion it is not “Mark Trail” any longer. It is a caricature of Mr. Trail and that sucks.
It is hard for me to say this but please dump the strip and find something on the same line as the real “Mark Trail.”
Bob Brennan
Troy
