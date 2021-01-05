A Muddy Ruckus livestream performance will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, on the Maine Music Project Instagram and Facebook pages.

Erika Stahl plays drums, Ryan Flaherty plays guitar, and they both sing.

This stripped-down power-duo blends rootsy guitar and edgy percussion on a suitcase drum kit, and is known for a full rock band sound. Their most recent tracks are beautiful departure from recent past writing yet inherently Muddy Ruckus.

Viewing is free, but donations are appreciated.

Portland House of Music will receive a portion of the donations as they continue fundraising efforts to stay afloat.

