NORTH ANSON — Regional School Unit 74 Superintendent Mike Tracy told board members that they will be seeking feedback from teachers about how the district is doing at a Wednesday meeting.

Board members convened at Carrabec Community School on Wednesday night to provide district updates and discuss operations.

Early last month, Tracy withdrew his recommendation to shift the school to the third phase of reopening, citing the recent increase in COVID-19 deaths in Maine and the need for more time to hear from families and staff members.

Related Carrabec superintendent withdraws recommendation on launching new reopening rules

No action was taken at Wednesday night’s meeting for RSU 74 board of directors. Tracy added that teachers throughout the district will be sent a survey by the end of the week to provide feedback and ideas on what is and is not working for them with remote and in-person learning.

The major items that board members have expressed concern about are the quality of education students are receiving and the stress being placed on teachers and staff members. A workshop will be held Jan. 20.

“I have maintained and continue to maintain that we’d like to get more students in here more of the time,” Tracy said.

He added that one of the most pressing concerns that his office is handling is staffing school buses since there are no substitutes currently.

Carrabec schools are operating under the second phase of their reopening plan. Under this plan, students in kindergarten through fifth grade are in their classrooms Tuesday through Friday, and dismissed at 12:30 p.m. On Mondays, teachers prepare lessons, connect with remote students and clean their classrooms.

In grades six through eight, one cohort meets Tuesday and Thursday and the other Wednesday and Friday, with 50% of students under a hybrid model. Students are dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

Related Carrabec school board moves ahead with next stage of reopening plan

Grades nine through 12 attend school five days a week and are dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

Tracy said Wednesday one student is being monitored for COVID-19 at Carrabec High School and three students districtwide have self-quarantine following travels during the holidays.

“I am pleased to say that families are taking my requests about traveling seriously,” Tracy said. “I think that it’s the responsible thing to do, and I’m grateful to those parents.”

In other business, Tracy made adjustments to change the half-days for students on Jan. 27 and March 10 to full days.

RSU 74 serves the towns of Anson, Embden, New Portland, North Anson and Solon.

Send questions/comments to the editors.