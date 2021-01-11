In the first nine months of 2020, 380 people died from drug overdoses in Maine, the same number that died in all of 2019.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office on Monday released the latest data, which continues what has been a sustained and grim trend that has only worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the number of deaths recorded in the third quarter of 2020 – 122 – was down 7 percent from the previous quarter, last year is almost certain to set a new record for drug-related deaths.

The previous high of 417 was set back in 2017 at the height of the opioid crisis. That number dropped down to 354 in 2018 before climbing back up a year later. If trends hold, there could be more than 500 deaths when the final figures for 2020 are revealed. In a little less than 5 years, 1,909 individuals have lost their lives to drug overdose in Maine.

“We must urgently work to connect Mainers who are struggling with substance use disorder with the resources they need to protect them and help them advance in recovery, and we must come together as a community to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control so that barriers to treatment and support are removed,” Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a statement.

The opioid crisis already was firmly entrenched by the time the pandemic reached Maine in March, but experts have said things have worsened. The AG’s office report notes that the increase in Maine mirrors national trends and is “likely due at least in part to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related mitigation measures: isolation, avoidance of or difficulty accessing medical services, and alterations in the illicit drug supply.”

The powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl is still the deadliest drug, showing up in 65 percent of all deaths, often in combination with other drugs. Heroin or morphine was evident in 12 percent of deaths; cocaine or crack showed up in 25 percent and methamphetamine was present in 16 percent.

Of the 380 deaths reported in the first nine months of 2020, 74 were in Penobscot County, 67 in Cumberland County and 58 in York County. Sagadahoc County, with three deaths, had the fewest.

There was a time when overdose deaths in Maine were rare. Before the proliferation of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, the state saw just 34 deaths in 1997. Things first started to spike in the ealry 2000s, driven largely by prescriptions, which were being diverted and abused.

Between 2002 and 2013, the number of deaths in Maine was stable, topping out at 179 in 2009 and bottoming at 153 in 2003. Beginning in 2014, though, heroin started to supplant prescriptions because it had become cheaper and easier to find. More recently, fentanyl took over.

Deaths continue to increase even despite the increase in access to the naloxone, or Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

