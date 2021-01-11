The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at an East Waterboro cemetery that defaced nearly a dozen historic grave markers.

The vandalism, which included profane words and drawings spray painted on memorial stones, was reported to the sheriff’s office by a person who noticed the damage while delivering mail in the area on Dec. 23.

In a message posted on Facebook on Sunday, the Waterboro Cemetery Committee said it had been made aware of recent acts of vandalism in the town-owned Roberts-Wakefield Cemetery on Townhouse Road and asked anyone with information to contact police.

Gravestones and memorial markers belonging to both the Roberts and Wakefield families were damaged and the cemetery sign was covered with spray paint. Some of the stones in photos shared by the committee date to the 1850s and 1860s.

Ten memorials – including six that belonged to children who died before turning 13 – were defaced. Some of the grave markers belonged to children who were younger than 6 months old when they died, according to the committee.

“Cemetery vandalism is a crime not only against the deceased and their families, but against the whole community that these individuals helped shape. It is absolutely disgusting and beyond disrespectful,” the cemetery committee wrote.

A phone message for the cemetery committee was not immediately returned Monday morning.

Sheriff William King said his department is continuing to look for leads on “this unfortunate and disrespectful incident.” The criminal mischief complaint was taken by Deputy Duane Fay, who described finding footprints in the snow in the cemetery.

Fay estimated in his incident report that the vandalism likely happened between Dec. 17 and 21 based on when it had snowed. Neighbors to the cemetery told Fay they had not seen anything out of the ordinary and did not have security cameras that showed the cemetery.

According to the incident report, a member of the cemetery committee told Fay that volunteers would clean and repair the stones in the spring. Fay estimated the damage to be more than $1,000.

The committee asked anyone with information about the vandalism to call 207-615-1059 or to contact the sheriff’s office at 207-324-1113.

This story will be updated.

