PITTSTON — Officials at the Pittston town office said Monday the office would be closed for the rest of the day because of issues related to COVID-19.
The town government’s website said that the closure is out of an abundance of caution over possible exposure to the coronavirus.
“While we do not think that there has been direct contact by any of our staff with an individual that has tested positive and that individual is not in town government, we have to be very careful until we see test results that are negative,” the town’s post said.
No more than two individuals have been allowed inside the office at a given time, according to the town. The post advised that if closure if necessary after Monday, another announcement will be made.
“The safety and well being of our staff and residents are our highest priority” the post said.
This story will be updated.
