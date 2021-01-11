The Portland Food Co-op at 290 Congress St. has closed for the second time in a week and will remain closed through Sunday because a second staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email the store’s general manager sent out to customers Monday.

The store had initially closed last week after an employee tested positive on Jan. 3. The rest of the staff was tested, and the store was sanitized before reopening Thursday afternoon. A second employee tested positive Sunday, prompting the store to close again. This time it will be closed through Jan. 17, according to general manager John Crane. The store also has shut down its curbside service during this closure.

“During this time, we are requiring all staff members to receive PCR COVID-19 tests before returning to work,” Crane wrote. “These are tests are the most accurate available, and are able to detect the virus within days of infection, even among those who have no symptoms. The Co-op will be covering the costs of these COVID-19 tests for all employees, as well as paying our staff for any missed hours. Additionally, we will also be thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the store again.”

