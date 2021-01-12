AUGUSTA — St. Michael School has announced the following students were named to its first trimester honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year.

Grade 8 — High honors: Abigail Clark, Luke Davidson, Natalie Dube, Luca Hardy, Caroline Hendrickson, Hailey Johnson, Abby Morrill and Ashlynn Niemi.

Honors: Hannah Cohen-Mackin, Walker Dumas and Jahmiyo Gillis.

Grade 7 — High honors: Mahika Arun, Charlie DeSchamp, Gwendolyn Lewis, Rylan Parker, Lillian Radonis, Davyn Swindells and Kristina Tran.

Honors: Matteo Hardy, Aidan Huff, Parker Minzy, Devyn Nirza, Ethan Perne, Abigail Vose, Grant Walters and Alden Wilkinson.

Grade 6 —High honors: Saketh Adabala, Chloe Cameron, Rocco Fabbricatore, Abhinav Reddy and Marin Welch.

Honors: William Adamson, Isaac Aube, Aditya Bhardwaj, Olivia Folsom, Remington Lamoreau, Aziel Lidback, Gabriel Longley, Noah Parker, Joshua Swindells and Declan Wotton.

Grade 5 — High honors: Kya Douin, Dylan Maguire, Jaidyn Nirza and Jayden Priest.

Honors: Eli Burnham, Maggie Lawson, Thomas Perritt, Nicholas Pion, Jack Tartaglia and Gabriella Vachon.

 

 

 

filed under:
augusta maine, school news

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles