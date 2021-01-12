AUGUSTA — St. Michael School has announced the following students were named to its first trimester honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Abigail Clark, Luke Davidson, Natalie Dube, Luca Hardy, Caroline Hendrickson, Hailey Johnson, Abby Morrill and Ashlynn Niemi.
Honors: Hannah Cohen-Mackin, Walker Dumas and Jahmiyo Gillis.
Grade 7 — High honors: Mahika Arun, Charlie DeSchamp, Gwendolyn Lewis, Rylan Parker, Lillian Radonis, Davyn Swindells and Kristina Tran.
Honors: Matteo Hardy, Aidan Huff, Parker Minzy, Devyn Nirza, Ethan Perne, Abigail Vose, Grant Walters and Alden Wilkinson.
Grade 6 —High honors: Saketh Adabala, Chloe Cameron, Rocco Fabbricatore, Abhinav Reddy and Marin Welch.
Honors: William Adamson, Isaac Aube, Aditya Bhardwaj, Olivia Folsom, Remington Lamoreau, Aziel Lidback, Gabriel Longley, Noah Parker, Joshua Swindells and Declan Wotton.
Grade 5 — High honors: Kya Douin, Dylan Maguire, Jaidyn Nirza and Jayden Priest.
Honors: Eli Burnham, Maggie Lawson, Thomas Perritt, Nicholas Pion, Jack Tartaglia and Gabriella Vachon.
