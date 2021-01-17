North Anson-based Regional School Unit 74 announced Sunday the district will be fully remote for the next week after reporting two cases of COVID-19.

In a letter posted to the district’s website, Superintendent Mike Tracy said two students from the same home had tested positive for the virus.

“Both students were in school last week,” Tracy wrote. “Although both cases were a result of contact that occurred outside of school, it unfortunately impacted several students and staff (and their families) within our school community.”

The district will move to fully remote learning until at least Monday, Jan. 25, Tracy said.

“A final date to be determined by the Maine (Center for Disease Control & Prevention),” Tracy wrote.

Tracy explain in his letter that gatherings over the holiday season might be responsible for the uptick locally in COVID-19 infections.

“It is likely that even unknown interactions over the holiday break have created a ripple effect that we all must keep an eye on over the coming days,” Tracy wrote.

“This should serve as a strong reminder that we must continue to be vigilant to follow our protocols, including not having students attend school if they are symptomatic or have come in contact with anyone who is sick or who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.”

The latest coronavirus cases in RSU 74, which enrolls students from Anson, Embden, New Portland, North Anson and Solon, bring the district’s total to five since the beginning of the school year, according to Tracy.

