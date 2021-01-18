JAY — A local man was injured Monday when the vehicle he was driving on Monday attempted to pass another one on Route 133. The vehicle then went out of control, went into a ditch, became airborne and rolled over taking out a mailbox in front of a residence, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

Zane Armandi, 32, of Jay was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer north on the road toward Wilton. Officer Constantino Zenteno responded to the accident reported at about 9:01 a.m., not far from Bean’s Corner, which is at the intersection of Route 156.

Armandi is believed to have received a head injury, Caton said.

He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to a hospital. It was not immediately known which one.

The Jay Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.

