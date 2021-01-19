GREENVILLE, S.C. — Four local students are among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list.
They include: Hunter Farrell of Pittson, a freshman Criminal Justice major; Zachary Greeley of Morrill, a freshman Engineering major; Jacob Hilton of South Gardiner, a freshman Biblical Studies major; and John Smith of Litchfield, a freshman Cybersecurity major.
The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade-point average during the semester.
