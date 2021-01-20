FAIRFIELD — Theresa L. (Hebert) Tibbetts, 53, of Fairfield died unexpectedly on Jan. 16, 2021. Theresa was born in Portland on August 6, 1967. Two years later her (adopted) mother moved them to Franklin, N.H.

In 1992 she moved to Oakland, Maine to be with her (now) ex-husband, Douglas Hebert Sr. After they divorced, she loved the area and decided to stay here.

She was a homemaker for most of her adult life and she really enjoyed doing canvas projects. She loved animals, especially her (predeceased) cats, Chumley, Bobo and Callie. She had a big heart and would help those in need when she could. One of her proudest moments was returning to Night School and getting her Diploma from Messalonskee High School in 1996.

She was predeceased by her mother, Elsie Tibbetts of Franklin NH. She was also pre-deceased by her companion, Roland Landry, of Fairfield.

Theresa leaves behind her daughter, Alycia Ganjoo and her husband Arjun from New Hampshire, her son, Douglas Hebert Jr. and his girlfriend Tabby Costa of Oakland. She also leaves behind her two granddaughters, Jocelyn Hebert of Waterville and Ariella Hebert of Oakland. And also leaves behind her ex-husband, Douglas Hebert Sr.; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no visiting hours or service at this time.

We would like to thank everyone who has helped us during this difficult time. Your support and kindness are greatly appreciated.

We would also like to say the biggest Thank You, to the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, who showed more compassion and caring during our bereavement, than we ever could have imagined. They went so above and beyond for us and for that we are extremely thankful and grateful for the excellent care they showed us.

