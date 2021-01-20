AUGUSTA — The United Way of Kennebec Valley will hold its 2020 Campaign Celebration from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, via Zoom, and conclude with United Way’s annual meeting.

To celebrate the successes of the 2020 campaign, join campaign co-chairs, Chris and Sarah Voynik, as they reveal fundraising results, announce campaign recognitions, and introduce the 2021 campaign chair. This virtual event is free.

Guests are welcome to donate warm socks, winter coats (men’s and women’s), children’s snow pants, winter boots, or hooded sweatshirts to support the Emerging Leaders’ drive for Bridging the Gap, a UWKV partner program. Donations can be dropped off to Bridging the Gap anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To register in advance on Eventbrite, visit eventbrite.com.

The event is sponsored by Augusta Fuel Company and G&E Roofing.

