MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kyle Languet of Benton has been named to the 2020 fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade-point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

 

