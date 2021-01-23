BELFAST — Waterfall Arts has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art glassblowing studio. Founded by glassblowers David Jacobson of Belfast and Carmi Katsir of Montville, this studio will open up the world of hot glass to the general public.

According to a news release from arts center, the studio will be the only full-time, public-access glassblowing facility of its kind in Maine.

To accommodate the new venture, Waterfall Arts is transforming the former fallout shelter, a multipurpose event space and art library in the building’s basement, into a 1,000-square-foot studio, with two workstations, cold-working equipment, and ovens for annealing, fusing, and slumping. Jacobson and Katsir, along with community volunteers, have been hard at work demolishing and renovating the interior space since late December 2020.

The glassblowing studio at Waterfall Arts will accommodate participants of all skill levels, from first-timers to experienced glassblowers. The organization will host individual experiences, one-day and weekend workshops, and ongoing classes. Public demonstrations from visiting artists around the country will be featured in the diverse programming.

In keeping with Waterfall Art’s mission to create community in harmony with nature, the studio will be powered by electricity and waste vegetable oil rather than fossil fuels. The biofuel will be gathered from local restaurants and businesses, establishing new partnerships within Belfast’s community.

Jacobson has been honing his craft for more than 26 years. Trained in the Venetian style of glassblowing, which incorporates elegant shapes, rich colors and masterful techniques, he creates brightly colored functional objects as well as one-of-a-kind sculptures. Jacobson moved to Maine in 2003 to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a full-time glassblower, according to the release.

The studio’s projected opening date is June.

To join its mailing list and receive updates and class schedule announcements, visit waterfallarts.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: