WELD — A snowshoe walk will be hosted by United Way of the Tri-Valley from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Webb Lake unit of Mt. Blue State Park. The walk will begin at the Webb Lake unit gate off the West Shore Road and make a two-mile loop over unplowed park roads and the Webb Lake shore trail.

The mostly level route offers views of Mt. Blue, the Tumbledown Range and the Bald Mountain-Saddleback Wind Range. Lisa Laflin of United Way and Maine Guide Doug Dunlap will lead the walk.

Participants must provide their own snowshoes and should bring drinking water and snack food. Binoculars may be helpful for the viewing of winter birds and other wildlife. Parking will be along the West Side Road. The meeting place at the park gate is 0.3 miles from West Side Road on the entrance driveway. The Webb Lake unit is the section of the park with a campground and beach.

In the event of inclement weather, the walk will be offered on Sunday, Feb. 7. The United Way of the Tri-Valley website will provide information on cancellation and rescheduling.

The walk is the second in a series of outings for 2020-21 hosted by United Way to welcome Franklin County residents and visitors to the county’s outdoor setting. The first outing was a walk in Wilton commemorating Doug Dunlap’s journey, where he walked more than 1,200 miles and raised funds for United Way.

The event will be held in compliance with CDC guidelines, with masks and physical distancing. For more information, call 207-778-2840.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit uwtva.org, call 207-778-5048 or like United Way on Facebook.

