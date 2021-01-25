GARDINER — City buildings will remain closed to the public at least through March 1, Gardiner City Manager Christine Landes announced Monday.

“It’s an ongoing concern,” Landes said.

City officials announced they were closing city building to public access at the end of December, citing expected increases in the number of COVID-19 infections arising from the winter holidays. They extended the closure earlier this month through Feb. 1 due to concern about the increase in daily cases reported.

On Monday, Landes said city officials would like to see a steady downward trend in the number of new cases of the viral respiratory infections in the state before opening offices and facilities to the public again.

Over the last month, daily new case reports have fluctuated from highs in the 800s to lows in the 200s and 300s, some of which is due to weekend lags in data.

“There’s no stability in the numbers,” Landes said.

Through Sunday, 2,876 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kennebec County.

In the Gardiner-West Gardiner area, 302 confirmed and probable cases have been reported through Jan. 17.

Across Kennebec County, measures taken by other municipal governments vary. Some, like Windsor, ask for maintaining social distancing and strongly recommend mask wearing. Others, like Winthrop, conduct business by appointment only.

While Gardiner municipal buildings are closed to the public, city employees will remain on the job during normal business hours and will be available by phone, email, mail and fax. There is also a dropbox in front of City Hall where payments may be dropped.

Many services are available online through the city’s website at gardinermaine.com and Maine state government’s website at maine.gov/informe.

The Gardiner Public Library will continue to offer no contact “take-out” service through the window just inside the vestibule, but patrons should call ahead. Services such as copies, faxes, computer loans and renewing library cards are also available via telephone.

The City Council continues to meet virtually, with its meetings streamed on Facebook Live.

