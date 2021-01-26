The Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. Scholarship program extends an invite for qualified Mainers to apply for its scholarships.

Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. was founded in 1894 as a home to displaced Mainers in the DC area and has offered scholarships to deserving Mainers since 1990.

Over the course of 30 years, the foundation has awarded more than $242,000 in scholarship funds to more than 200 students. These scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $2,500, were awarded to full-time students who completed at least one year of undergraduate courses at a four-year degree granting, nonprofit institution of higher learning in the state of Maine.

Scholarships were funded by donations from members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C., and other lovers of the state of Maine and supporters of tomorrow’s leaders, according to a news release from the society.

The 2021 scholarship application is open and submissions are due on the anniversary of Maine’s statehood on March 15. Information about the 2021 scholarship application, as well as the link to apply, can be found at mainestatesociety.org.

