ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a virtual wild blueberry conference offering 17 biweekly sessions from 4 to 6 p.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 27, and running through March 24. Additional sessions are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m Jan 29 through March 19.

Conference topics will include research updates on pollination, water, pest and disease management; business opportunities and technology use; and updates from the Maine Wild Blueberry Commission. UMaine Extension and University of Maine educators and researchers, and industry experts will lead the conference sessions.

The conference is free; registration is required for each session. Pesticide credits will be available.

To register and to find the full event schedule, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud at 207-581-3175 or [email protected].

