Superintendents from school districts in Waterville and based in Fairfield and Skowhegan have each reported new cases of COVID-19.
MAINE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATIVE DISTRICT 49
In a letter published Wednesday on the Fairfield-based district’s website, Superintendent Roberta Hersom said that a person at Lawrence Junior High School had tested positive for the disease.
The Department of Education and the Center for Disease Control & Prevention have not identified any close contacts, according to Hersom.
“This individual was not present in the school for any time during the infectious period,” Hersom wrote.
In total, the district has reported 26 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
MSAD 49 serves students from Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.
MAINE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATIVE DISTRICT 54
A student at Skowhegan Area High School recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jon Moody.
Moody said the student had not been in school since last week.
“District nursing and administrative staff worked with Maine CDC and determined that only a small group of students and staff need to quarantine as a result of this positive case,” Moody wrote in a letter published to the district’s website Wednesday. “All individuals needing to quarantine were contacted by district nursing staff over the course of the day today. At this time there is no recommendation that we close a school or take additional actions beyond those described above.”
This announcement comes two days after two district staff members — one at North Elementary School, the other at Bloomfield Elementary School — had tested positive for the disease.
As of Thursday, there have been 25 cases of COVID-19 in the district.
MSAD 54 enrolls students from Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Smithfield.
WATERVILLE
An individual associated with Waterville Junior High School tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, said Superintendent Eric Haley.
Nursing staff and members of the CDC have contacted the person who tested positive as well as any potential close contacts.
Everyone involved must quarantine until Feb. 1 and can return to school Feb. 2, according to Haley.
The district has had 10 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
