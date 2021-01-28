AUGUSTA – Laurier Lawrence Brunelle “Joe B”, 81, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home in Augusta, surrounded by his family. He was born in Augusta, on April 14, 1939, the son of Clement and Lucina (Dupuis) Brunelle. Mr. Brunelle was a graduate of Smith School and a communicant of St. Augustine Church.

Mr. Brunelle worked at Frank Pomerleau’s in Augusta for many years, where he loved to wheel and deal with people. In his later years, he worked at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s office as a deputy, a job he loved until he was no longer able to work. He also bought and managed many rental properties until the very end.

Fishing was one of Joe’s greatest passions. He spent many hours fishing on Moosehead, Richardson, and Rangeley Lake. He loved his camp in Rangeley and in his younger days, he enjoyed snowmobiling and traveling with his wife Theresa. Joe loved driving all over the place. He was a family man and treasured attending his children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s activities. He was the patriarch of the Brunelle family and will be sorely missed. He was larger than life and gave generously to others. He was a mentor to all his children and grandchildren; and built each of his children a home.

Mr. Brunelle was predeceased by Theresa, his wife of 62 years, his daughter, Rachel J. Lajoie; his parents, his sister, Lorraine and her husband Cecil Teed of Phoenix, Ariz., his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jeannine and John Bard of Waterville.

He is survived by his sons: Michael Brunelle and his wife Rachel of Chelsea, Paul Brunelle and his wife Sandi of Pittston, David Brunelle and his wife Lori of Chelsea; son-in-law, Gary Lajoie of Augusta: six grandchildren: Angela Lee and husband Joe, Kevin Brunelle and wife Katherine; Lance Brunelle and wife Annie; Renee Callahan and husband Peter ; Kimberly Kuusela and husband Jon; and Joseph Brunelle and his girlfriend Hollie Rines; 13 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Dot and Paul Busque of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for the family on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Church in Augusta. Burial will be in the spring. Due to the virus, a celebration of his life will be held next summer at David and Lori’s home. Announcements will be made beforehand.

The family would like to thank the hospice team and his personal caretakers for providing Joe with so much support in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Pl.

Memphis, TN 38105-999.

