NEW YORK — The NBA rescheduled three Boston Celtics games and more movement is likely.

Toronto’s game in Boston will now be Feb. 11 instead of Feb. 12. Detroit will play in Boston on Feb. 12, moved up from Feb. 14. And on Feb. 14, Boston will go to Washington while New Orleans will visit Detroit. Both of those games were intended to be played sometime in the season’s second half, which will take place between March 11 and May 16.

Also Thursday, the league pushed back the start times of 16 upcoming contests. That has happened to about three dozen games so far in order to allow for more time to process COVID-19 tests before players take the floor.

The NBA said Wednesday it would begin rescheduling some games because of the postponements that have occurred this season for virus-related reasons. The league said it would specifically “focus on the teams with the most postponed games to date,” which would include Washington, Memphis and Boston.

The Wizards have had six games postponed and two games rescheduled already. The Grizzlies have seen six of their games postponed and Boston is among the clubs with three games that were called off so far. The NBA has postponed 22 games this season, 21 since Jan. 10.

Noteworthy is that none of the rescheduled games involves any of the three Celtics’ games that were postponed earlier this month when the team didn’t have enough available players due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing:

• Jan. 10. Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

• Jan. 12 Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

• Jan. 13 Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics.

All of those games will still need to be slotted in somewhere, with the second half of the season being the likely landing spot.

What the current switches do create is an extra back-to-back for Boston. That’s noteworthy because Celtics guard Kemba Walker isn’t playing back-to-backs as a precaution. Walker missed the beginning of the season as he comes back from a knee injury.

KNICKS: Coach Tom Thibodeau said he hasn’t talked to Mitchell Robinson about his deleted tweet and doesn’t seem interested in addressing it with his center.

“I’ve never coached through the media or social media or whatever that is,” Thibodeau said. “My conversations with him, that’s never come up.”

Thibodeau added that it’s better to ask Robinson about his tweet, but the 22-year-old wasn’t made available to the media Thursday by the Knicks. Two days prior, Robinson tweeted – and immediately deleted – “One day they’ll let me play.” It was widely interpreted as a gripe about offensive opportunities after he took just four shots in 31 minutes that same night against Utah.

Robinson has a history of touting his versatility despite the one-dimensional scoring. The 7-footer has long teased an outside shot, claiming on multiple occasions he’s ready to unleash a 3-pointer. His offseason training videos, conducted at gyms in Louisiana, have fed into that desire. There’s Instagram evidence, for instance, of Robinson nailing 10 straight from beyond the arc with his personal trainer.

But Robinson is still exclusively used by the Knicks as a pick-and-roll rim runner who scores in the restricted area. All but three of his 120 shot attempts this season were dunks or lay-ups, according to Basketball Reference.

