Waldo County residents entering their first or second year of post-secondary education are eligible to apply for one $1,500 scholarship made available by the Waldo County Extension Association and the Maine 4-H Foundation, according to a news release from UMaine News.

Scholarship for a Sustainable Future applicants must be pursuing a career in a field that supports the mission of University of Maine Cooperative Extension. Eligible fields of study include agriculture, horticulture, animal sciences, natural resources and environmental sciences, food and health sciences, education and youth development.

Completed applications must be received by the UMaine Extension Waldo County office by April 1.

For application information, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sadee Mehuren at [email protected], 207-342-5971, or 800-287-1426.

