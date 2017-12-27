PLYMOUTH — Emergency crews responded to a report of a structure fire late Wednesday afternoon on Moosehead Trail.

Details about a possible cause were scarce, but it appeared as though the home, which was set back enough so as not to endanger other nearby homes, was rendered uninhabitable and could be a total loss.

Firefighters from several fire departments battle a structure fire Wednesday on Moose Head Trail road in Plymouth.

Crews from Plymouth, Dixmont, Newport and Detroit were called in for assistance, as were emergency services from Sebasticook Valley Health in Pittsfield. According to a post on the Central Maine Facebook Fire Alert page, a request for additional responders was sent out because of a lack of manpower at the scene. The Carmel and Etna fire departments both were requested as well.

The Pittsfield Fire Department served on standby for the Detroit Fire Department and did not have to respond to the call.

Calls to multiple departments involved in the fire either were not returned or did not reach a responder who was at the scene.

