IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:02 p.m., a caller from Littlefield Street reported a vehicle fire.

4:25 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported theft/shoplifting.

6:50 p.m., a 29-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on Western Avenue, charging him with theft/shoplifting.

7:10 p.m., a 20-year-old Farmingdale man was issued a summons charging him with possession of false identification card by a minor following a report of fraud from a Civic Center Drive caller.

7:30 p.m., a caller from North Pearl Street reported suspicious activity.

11:52 p.m., an unidentified person was issued a summons following a motor vehicle stop at Northern Avenue and Jefferson Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA. Sunday at 7:10 p.m., Matthew T Snyder, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a motor vehicle sop on Civic Center Drive.

10:40 p.m., Zachary N. Carey, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after a caller from Edison Drive reported suspicious activity.

Monday at 3:23 a.m., Danyielle M. Gillis, 33, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal trespass following a report of a disturbance on Blaine Avenue.

