For the first time since 2012, Lewiston will have a new face in the mayor’s office at City Hall. It will become official Tuesday, when Shane Bouchard is sworn in alongside other elected officials during Lewiston’s inaugural ceremony.

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at The Dolard & Priscilla Gendron Franco Center on Cedar Street, welcoming new officials while honoring those leaving office.

According to a city news release, Mayor Bob Macdonald, who was limited to three consecutive two-year terms, will give a farewell address.

Bouchard, who outlasted challenger Ben Chin during a runoff election Dec. 12, will present his inaugural address, highlighting his goals and objectives for the city for the next two years. Bouchard beat Chin by 145 votes during the runoff election.

Gov. Paul LePage and Congressman Bruce Poliquin, both Republicans, who were both Bouchard supporters, are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, the City Council will elect its president for the 2018-2020 term, while the School Committee will elect its chairperson.

