RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold open auditions for the Winter DIVA Show from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. The theme this year is Yankee Doodle Diva and all are invited to this open call for singers and dancers. Performances will be held Feb. 23-25.

Those who plan to audition should be prepared to sing a part of one of the songs from the song list. For the song list, visit the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Facebook page, or email [email protected].

For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org or call 864-5000.

