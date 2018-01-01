AUGUSTA — YOUR Theatre Youth Troupe will start rehearsals for its’ spring production from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at the Annex, 70 State St.

The Troupe, whose successful fall production of “Park Bench,” by assistant director, Iona McCabe, will produce “Ridiculous Rhymes” by Baker to be performed in late April or early May. Interspersed with the fairy tale rhyme pieces will be chorus songs directed by McCabe.

The Troupe will meet every Friday for 15 weeks, excluding school vacations. Any child, age 8-13, interested in joining the Troupe should contact Barbara Helen Baker, director, for an audition time. The fee for participation is $250 and limited scholarships may be available.

For more information, contact Baker at 512-8254 or [email protected].

