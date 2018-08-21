WEST GARDINER — Fire crews from a half-dozen communities responded to a report of a house fire just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Indiana Road.

Within about 40 minutes, the fire was under control and the home at 508 Indiana Road had suffered significant smoke and water damage.

West Gardiner Fire Chief Gary Hickey II said when the crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the home’s windows.

Hickey said the homeowner nicked a propane line while drilling through a stud.

“It flashed and arced,” Hickey said. “It was basically a torch from there.”

The homeowner, who suffered minor burns on his arm and neck, tried smothering the fire with dry chemicals, which knocked it down a little bit but didn’t stop it because it was still being fed by the propane line.

The fire spread into the garage and into the wall and up into the living area above the garage.

Two dogs were injured in the fire; one died and one was taken to the veterinary clilinic in Lewiston.

Hickey said the couple who live in the home were making arrangements to stay elsewhere Tuesday night.

In addition to the West Gardiner Fire Department, crews from Gardiner, Pittston, Randolph, Farmingdale and Litchfield also responded.

Hickey said he planned to contact the state fire marshal’s office because of the imjury.

