Two intruders were captured and detained at gunpoint by two residents of an apartment house in Limington during an attempted burglary Tuesday morning.

Sheriffs deputies arrested 30-year-old Daniel Marcus Washington of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and a 17-year-old juvenile male from Portland, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. in a news release.

The resident of a second-floor apartment heard the sound of breaking glass and called the landlord, who lives in the first floor apartment that was burglarized, but wasn’t home at the time.

Another resident grabbed a shotgun and went to the first floor to investigate. When the landlord arrived, he got a rifle from his residence. The two men found the burglars hiding in a barn and held them until sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home on Ossippee Trail, King said.

The juvenile was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Washington was charged with burglary, theft and aggravated criminal mischief.

