Main Street Skowhegan’s Community Engagement Committee seeks new members. The active group of board members and volunteers responsible for fundraising efforts like Skowopoly and Dinner in the Park. The committee also organizes non-fundraising community events like the Halloween Candy Parade.

Members contribute to other event committees as they are able and interested. These include the annual events such as Maple Fest, Skowhegan Craft Brew Fest, and Holiday Stroll, and one-time events like the Skowhegan Moose Festival.

Organizers are looking for volunteers who would like to be involved in the continued revitalization of Skowhegan. No special skills are needed beyond an enthusiasm for getting things done.

For more information, email [email protected].

