BERLIN — U2 had to end a concert in Germany on the second night of the band’s European tour after lead singer Bono lost his voice during the performance.

The band posted a statement on its website after it halted the Saturday night concert in Berlin early, explaining that “Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show … but after a few songs he suffered a complete loss of voice.”

– From news service reports

