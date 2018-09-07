The Canaan Farmers Hall will present the annual Common Threads Festival Sept. 28 and 29, at the hall at 296 Main St. in Canaan.

The event will feature a dance party with the Smelts, Northern Stars Planetarium, Canaan School art exhibit and ice cream reception, smoothie bike, farm market and crafts and more.

Friday night will be The Smelts Dance Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. cost is $10/.

Saturday activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free activities for children and adults are set. Activities will be led by Maine Childrens Discovery Museum, including their Smoothie Bike at 11 a.m. Common Street Arts of Waterville will show attendees how to make art with vegetables.

John Meader’s giant inflatable Northern Stars Planetarium will be on site at 12:30 p.m. This one-hour show is free for all ages with donations accepted. Seating is limited.

The Canaan School K-6 Art Exhibit Reception and Ice Cream Social will begin at 2 p.m. Foods For Your Health with naturopath Beatrice Borden is scheduled at 2:30 p.m..

The Farmer’s Harvest Market, and Crafting with the Canaan Library Crafters will be available all day. Those who choose can learn how to knit or crochet, items will be for sale.

For more information, visit canaanmaine.com.

