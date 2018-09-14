WATERVILLE — Health Impacts of Community Conflict Leadership Training #2 is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Educare Central Maine, 56 Drummond Ave., use High Street entrance.

This interactive training, for anyone, can help participants: Gain an understanding of the health impacts of community conflicts; learn and practice Community of Solutions leadership tools to help bridge the divides in our circles; learn to use and apply these tools: Active listening, asking open and honest questions, and stories to theory; to better connect the story of self to the story of us — to grow partnerships from experiencing our stories; and find hope in the possibility that together we can create healthier communities for all.

In the first leadership training, organizers focused on leading from within. The group practiced community of solutions skills focused on the inner work of healthy civic engagement.

Training #2 of four focused on Leading Together.

Attend four or more events in this series and receive a Certificate of Participation in this Leadership Series. This series is non-partisan and non-denominational.

Registration and a light breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. followed by opening remarks. Leadership session 1 — Everyday Heroism is set for 10 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m.

Leadership Session 2 –—Part 1 Stories To Theory is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. with Leadership Session 2 – Part 2 Theory to Action! following a break at 2:10. Roadmap of Engagement is set for 3:30 with closing remarks at 3:40 p.m.

To register, visit eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Cary Tyson, community and economic development specialist, Kennebec Valley Council of Governments, at 453-4258, ext. 218, or [email protected].

