WATERVILLE — St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 78 Grove St., gives notice to all burial right holders that the cemetery crew will start the annual fall clean-up on Oct. 1. Flowers real and artificial, vases, baskets etc. will be gathered and disposed of.

Burial right holders are advised to remove items they wish to keep before Oct. 1. Concrete urns can be left on the lots, but should be emptied and turned over to avoid breakage.

For more information, call Deborah Hebert, director, St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, at 872-2770.

