The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Tanglewood will host a fall harvest festival and trail race from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at 1 Tanglewood Road in Lincolnville.
The 3.5-mile race begins at 10 a.m.; registration opens at 9 a.m.
Participants can celebrate the fall season with ecology-themed outdoor activities in the Tanglewood forest, as well as archery and cider pressing. Lunch will be served midday.
The race entry fee is $20. To register online, visit active.com. Proceeds will support programming at Tanglewood and Blueberry Cove UMaine Extension 4-H Centers.
For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Patti Chapman at 789-5868 or [email protected].
-
Community
Bridge honored by KHS
-
Community
Norridgewock church to celebrate 20th anniversary
-
Community
Augusta, Waterville area bridge results
-
Life & Culture
If you haven’t been to a Maine country fair in the fall, what are you waiting for?
-
News
Convicted murderer escapes from prison in rural Penobscot County