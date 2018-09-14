The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Tanglewood will host a fall harvest festival and trail race from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at 1 Tanglewood Road in Lincolnville.

The 3.5-mile race begins at 10 a.m.; registration opens at 9 a.m.

Participants can celebrate the fall season with ecology-themed outdoor activities in the Tanglewood forest, as well as archery and cider pressing. Lunch will be served midday.

The race entry fee is $20. To register online, visit active.com. Proceeds will support programming at Tanglewood and Blueberry Cove UMaine Extension 4-H Centers.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Patti Chapman at 789-5868 or [email protected].

