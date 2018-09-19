Sen. Angus King clearly sees that this Supreme Court nominee will vote against Roe v. Wade as a justice, but Sen. Susan Collins see the nominee as a “nice man.”
Wake up, Susan. When Roe v. Wade is destroyed, you will be forever remembered as “Coathanger Collins.”
Del Cain
Orlando, Florida
(formerly of Gardiner)
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Mount View, Orono prep for Thursday night lights
-
Health
UNE professor receives patent for diagnostic test for certain breast cancers
-
Local & State
Bangor-Brewer semi-pro football team makes its home in Athens
-
Business
Wilton Select Board approves drug-free safe zones
-
Local & State
Old New Sharon library draws interest at Farmington Fair