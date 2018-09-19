Sen. Angus King clearly sees that this Supreme Court nominee will vote against Roe v. Wade as a justice, but Sen. Susan Collins see the nominee as a “nice man.”

Wake up, Susan. When Roe v. Wade is destroyed, you will be forever remembered as “Coathanger Collins.”

Del Cain

Orlando, Florida

(formerly of Gardiner)

