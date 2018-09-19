I must respectfully disagree with your editorial that the crowdfunding effort to have Sen. Susan Collins vote against the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is not a bribe (“Our View: Sen. Collins mistakes free speech for bribery,” Sept. 13).

This is a very fine line. However, where it crosses it for me is the fact that it is being tied to the result of her vote on the confirmation. I think it would cross the line for many more people if she were to be given the money if she voted their way.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The other line it crosses is that it is being done prior to the vote. Most donations are made before somebody is elected, or re-elected.

The free speech that people are entitled to would be starting the crowdfunding process after the vote.

Michael Maliga

Winslow

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.