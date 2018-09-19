I must respectfully disagree with your editorial that the crowdfunding effort to have Sen. Susan Collins vote against the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is not a bribe (“Our View: Sen. Collins mistakes free speech for bribery,” Sept. 13).

This is a very fine line. However, where it crosses it for me is the fact that it is being tied to the result of her vote on the confirmation. I think it would cross the line for many more people if she were to be given the money if she voted their way.

The other line it crosses is that it is being done prior to the vote. Most donations are made before somebody is elected, or re-elected.

The free speech that people are entitled to would be starting the crowdfunding process after the vote.

Michael Maliga

Winslow

