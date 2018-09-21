The Hallowell Community Band will perform its 70th anniversary concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the Hallowell City Hall Auditorium, 1 Winthrop St., Hallowell.
The concert is free with a reception to follow. The band plans to honor its former conductors.
Those who know any of their whereabouts or need information about the concert can email the band’s director, David Collier, at [email protected].
