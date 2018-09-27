As the country watched Christine Blasey Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday about her allegation she was sexually assaulted many years ago by U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a handful of central Mainers reacted with the impression that Ford was credible and said the nomination process should not be rushed.

“The bottom line is, I really, absolutely find her credible,” said Waterville resident Joan Phillips-Sandy. “I think so far, the process is being fair and I think the back and forth process, although a little weird, may be helping Ford.”

Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at Stanford University School of Medicine, is being questioned by prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, who has been asked to speak for Republican committee members who were given five minutes each to question Ford. Democratic committee members have been making statements and asking Ford questions themselves.

A former prosecutor and longtime member of the Waterville Board of Education, Phillips-Sandy said during a break in the hearing Thursday that she found that back and forth process a little disconcerting, but she believes it gives Ford a little break every five minutes, which may help her nerves.

“I can understand why Republican men wanted to bring someone in (to question Ford),” she said. “I think they would have made a complete hash of it.”

Phillips-Sandy also said Ford, who uses language about brain function and memory, seems to be someone who lives very much in her head.

“As I’m listening to her do that I’m thinking she’s doing that so naturally. She’s talking about complicated brain function and I think that’s where she’s more comfortable,” she said. “There’s not the slightest doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth.”

Thomas R.W. Longstaff, a Democratic state representative from Waterville who will leave the state Legislature in November as he has been term limited out, also was watching the hearing Thursday and said Ford seems believable.

“She’s going to be pressed pretty hard before the day is over, I think,” Longstaff said after the morning testimony. “I wish there was more time for this process. I hate to see it rushed.”

Corey Wilson, an Augusta city councilor and former Republican state legislator, said Ford’s testimony seemed credible to him, especially due to her having communicated her concerns well before the nomination hearings, both to her congressperson and to her therapist.

He said prior to hearing Ford’s testimony Thursday, he suspected Ford could have been a Democratic operative of some kind, but hearing her speak Thursday, he changed his view to believe Ford shows credibility and she believes what she said happened to her.

“Prior to her testimony, I was far more skeptical,” Wilson said. “I think the fact she had spoken with her therapist well in advance of any nomination or hearings, and that she had reached out to her own congressperson prior to any nomination hearing, I think those two things support that she has significant concerns for Judge Kavanaugh serving.

“The question is did what she is saying actually occur. The fact is we don’t know that. You don’t know that. I don’t know that. The Judiciary Committee doesn’t know that,” he added. “I think it would be a good idea for them to fully investigate that.”

Wilson said even though Ford did show credibility in her testimony, it is still in the realm of possibility that she believes those things happened to her, but they did not actually occur.

If he were in Kavanaugh’s position, Wilson said, he would want the claims of Ford to be investigated.

He also said he looked forward to hearing what Kavanaugh, who was just starting his testimony Thursday afternoon, had to say and was curious to see his response.

Cara Courchesne, communications director for the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, was on a day off but took her daughter to daycare and was taking the time to watch the hearings.

“I think Dr. Ford looks exactly like and seems exactly like a textbook credible victim,” Courchesne said. “She is obviously terrified. She’s clearly experienced a lot from this ordeal and it’s really hard to watch.”

Meanwhile, calls to a sexual assault response helpline in Maine doubled Thursday as Ford testified, according to Courchesne, who spoke with an official in charge of the helpline.

“Through the roof — it’s double the amount of calls,” Courchesne said, adding that she did not know specific numbers. “It has essentially all been referencing the Kavanaugh hearing.”

Courchesne last week issued a press release from the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault that says the coalition supports Ford.

“Dr. Blasey Ford’s later report of assault is common among victims of sexual violence,” the release says. “Victims don’t have much to gain by reporting sexual assault. Most often, they have a lot to lose, which is why sexual assault is the most unreported violent crime in the United States. In addition to the deeply personal nature of sexual assault victimization, victims often experience serious backlash when they report. They’re accused of lying. They receive death threats. Certainly, it is understandable that Dr. Blasey Ford wanted her report to be kept confidential, as she almost certainly faces significant retaliation on the national stage.”

Courchesne said Thursday that she thinks it is important for people to remember that the hearing is not a criminal trial — not an investigation being conducted by an impartial body or person. It is a job interview for a position on the highest court in the land, Courchesne said.

Waterville Republican Norton Webber has another view. He said he does not have a television but was following the hearing on his computer and he feels that the accusations against Kavanaugh “lit up late in the game.” He said Ford’s allegations are unprovable.

“I just feel like a lot of the accusations came very late and the very idea that Sen. Diane Feinstein did not divulge this to begin with — really, for me, that casts a shadow on the whole process,” Webber said.

He said he voted for Donald Trump for president for one reason — the Supreme Court appointment.

“If you get elected president, theoretically you get to choose the judge you want,” he said. “He gets to choose but the Senate gets to confirm or deny.”

Politics Headlines Get the biggest political news from Maine and the nation delivered to your inbox every Friday. Email *

Untitled I understand the Terms of Service.



Webber, who is pro-life, says he thinks Roe vs. Wade needs to be revisited.

“As a Christian, there are some things laws should be made for or against — there already is a high court for that stuff. To have a law made that allows freedom of sexual activity at the expense of a baby, I don’t see it’s a good swap.”

Maeghan Maloney, district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties, said she watched parts of the proceedings while having an early lunch and said Ford presented as an intelligent, competent and credible woman.

“I was struck by her most vivid memory: The laughter of her attackers,” Maloney, a Democrat, said. “Victims who talk to me about their assaults often hold onto a single detail. Her memory of the laughter was chilling and compelling.”

She said there should be a full investigation into the accusations against Kavanaugh.

“Yes, three women have come forward,” Maloney said. “It is inadequate to hear from only one. It is also unacceptable to not hear from a key witness like Mr. (Mark) Judge. I see no harm in a full investigation. I see a lot of harm in refusing an investigation. The country needs a neutral fact-finder to determine what is the truth.”

She noted the proceedings are not a hearing where the state needs to prove that Kavanaugh is guilty. Instead, Maloney said, it is the opposite, that Kavanaugh needs to prove to the country that he deserves a lifetime appointment to our highest court.

Waterville psychologist Dennis Ratner said that personally he believes Ford and what she is saying, but his comments must be understood in the context of not having yet heard the opposing side. Ratner noted there is a large body of literature about the psychology of memory, repression, distortion and the like and he has no expertise in that area, so his comments are personal.

“I find her to be totally credible from an intellectual and emotional perspective,” he said.

Staff writer Keith Edwards contributed to this article.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: