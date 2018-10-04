Party affiliation:

Republican

Joel Stetkis House District 105 Cambridge, Canaan, Hartland, Palmyra, Ripley and St. Albans

Residence:

Canaan

Social media accounts:

Facebook, Joel Stetkis State Representative District #105

Occupation:

Self-employed carpenter

Education:

Skowhegan High School and U.S. Air Force

Community Organizations:

None listed

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Outdoor sportsman

Family status:

Married 28 years, two adult children, one grandchild

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic development

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

Many laws, rules and regulations have been put in place to curb over-prescribing in the medical field as well as people being educated in the harm that opiates cause. I look forward to those results.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

In August the Legislature passed a few of Gov. LePage’s bills into law that addresses several issues.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

No. Friends of mine that are school teachers have explained to me their experiences and they have seen no positive results and have wasted important time in the classroom.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

No. Years ago Maine experimented with Dirgo Health, which was a very expensive failure. Obamacare also failed, with skyrocketing health insurance costs and people losing their preferred doctors.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No. Maine is already struggling to keep medical and other professionals here. Maine being the highest income taxed state in the country for these types of positions will make matters worse.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I will continue to stick to the facts and the truth as I have my entire life.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

No response.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

