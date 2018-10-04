IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 10:42 a.m., criminal mischief was reported by a Washington Street caller.

11:13 a.m., terrorizing was reported by a Trueworthy Avenue caller.

12:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Civic Center Drive caller.

12:17 p.m., police conducted a welfare or mental health check on Ridgewood Drive.

1:01 p.m., an assault was reported by a Bridge Street caller.

2:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

2:33 p.m., a dog was taken to the shelter after being caught on Court Street.

4:31 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Philip Avenue caller.

4:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Green Street caller.

5:21 p.m., harassment was reported by a Winthrop Street caller.

6 p.m., a loose dog was reported by an Oak Street caller.

6:23 p.m., police conducted a welfare or mental health check on Chapel Street.

7:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Chapel Street caller.

8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Northern Avenue caller.

9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Bangor Street caller.

10:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Laurel Street caller.

On Thursday at 12:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.

3:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street caller.

IN GARDINER, on Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., an animal problem was reported by a Partridge Drive caller.

10:52 p.m., a noise complaint was reported by a Winter Street caller.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 11:32 a.m., Demarrio Long, 28, of Hallowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Cony Street.

On Thursday at 2:58 a.m., Karen Lea, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a reported disturbance on Cedar Street.

IN WINTHROP, on Wednesday at 9:31 p.m., Darrien Donahue, 23, of West Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of suspicious activity at Fast Eddie’s Drive-In on U.S. Route 202.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 9:25 p.m., John Tupper, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor after a reported disturbance on Mayflower Road.

On Thursday on 5:08 a.m., Rhonda Dandrea, 46, of Livermore, was issued a summons on charges of operating with a suspended registration, operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired for more than 150 days and operating with a suspended license.

