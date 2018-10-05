SKOWHEGAN — Community pastor Jennifer Reed recently delivered her first sermon to the congregation at Centenary United Methodist Church. She shared the pulpit with teaching pastor, the Rev. Rick McKinley. Reed was welcomed by the congregation, according to a news release from Linda Eaton.

Reed’s community service will include networking with other area churches, organizations and people in Skowhegan. Additional work will include administrative duties and pastoral care. Reed and McKinley have a lot of fresh ideas to accomplish their goals of overseeing the spiritual needs of church members and connecting with the community. Reed lives in Vassalboro with her husband, Kevin, and two sons, Seth and Benjamin. She enjoys art, painting, photography and gardening, according to the release.

McKinley and his wife, Lori, have five grown children and divide their time between Maine and New Hampshire. They enjoy hiking, boating and outdoor activities. Recently they returned from a trip to France, where they participated in a teaching program with youths.

The church’s clothes closet reopened on July 11, Reed was there to greet the visitors.

According to organizer Amy Rouse, the closet now serves as many as 60 families a week at the venue downstairs, which has been refurbished following severe flooding earlier this year. The newly finished rooms were reorganized and given a facelift, according to the release.

More than 300 bags of clothing were donated during the first week, so customers had a good selection.

McKinley and Reed both invite the community to obtain free clothing at the closet, which is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 103 Dr. Mann Road.

Meanwhile, church membership classes will be held from Oct. 14 to Nov. 11 for all interested people.

For more information, call Linda Eaton at 399-9459.

