The New England Clear Energy project bringing hydropower from Quebec into Maine to connect to the New England grid is a dream come true. This project is going to bring an incredible economic boom to a section of the state badly in need of it.
NECEC will pour a billion dollars of economic benefits into Maine over the next decade. A billion. Not only will the project create 3,500 jobs over the next several years, they’re good-paying jobs. Those jobs and workers will in turn spend money at local businesses. It’s a win-win for all everybody involved.
As if that wasn’t enough, this project isn’t going to cost Mainers a penny. Anything that helps our local economy and doesn’t cost me anything is a project I can get behind.
I ask my fellow Mainers to support the project. It’s a economic opportunity too good to pass up.
Matt Leonard
Auburn
