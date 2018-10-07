The New England Clear Energy project bringing hydropower from Quebec into Maine to connect to the New England grid is a dream come true. This project is going to bring an incredible economic boom to a section of the state badly in need of it.

NECEC will pour a billion dollars of economic benefits into Maine over the next decade. A billion. Not only will the project create 3,500 jobs over the next several years, they’re good-paying jobs. Those jobs and workers will in turn spend money at local businesses. It’s a win-win for all everybody involved.

As if that wasn’t enough, this project isn’t going to cost Mainers a penny. Anything that helps our local economy and doesn’t cost me anything is a project I can get behind.

I ask my fellow Mainers to support the project. It’s a economic opportunity too good to pass up.

Matt Leonard

Auburn

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: