The Sandy River Ramblers will perform a concert from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.
The bluegrass band’s special niche is singing original songs about Maine topics. Stan Keach, chief songwriter for the group, has written songs for some of the biggest bluegrass bands in the country, and has won the Maine Songwriters’ Association Song of the Year award (2017), but he says that his first love is writing songs about Maine.
And who better to sing these songs than (besides Keach himself) Julie Davenport, a professional forester for SAPPI, and 16-year-old Dana Reynolds, two vocalists, banjoist Bud Godsoe, mandolinist Dan Simons, and fiddler Finn Woodruff.
Tickets cost $15.
For more information, call 696-5800, or email [email protected].
-
Sports
Local roundup: Alyssah Green leads MCI field hockey to win over Messalonskee
-
Varsity Maine
Cony, Gardiner football teams bring talented coordinators into annual showdown
-
Nation & World
Flight disrupted after passenger arrives with support squirrel
-
Nation & World
In Canada, countdown to legal pot
-
Varsity Maine
Madison girls soccer falls short against Lisbon