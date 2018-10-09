The Sandy River Ramblers will perform a concert from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St. in Madison.

The bluegrass band’s special niche is singing original songs about Maine topics. Stan Keach, chief songwriter for the group, has written songs for some of the biggest bluegrass bands in the country, and has won the Maine Songwriters’ Association Song of the Year award (2017), but he says that his first love is writing songs about Maine.

Sandy River Ramblers, from left, are Stan Keach, Dana Reynolds, Bud Godsoe, Julie Davenport and Dan Simons.

And who better to sing these songs than (besides Keach himself) Julie Davenport, a professional forester for SAPPI, and 16-year-old Dana Reynolds, two vocalists, banjoist Bud Godsoe, mandolinist Dan Simons, and fiddler Finn Woodruff.

Tickets cost $15.

For more information, call 696-5800, or email [email protected].

