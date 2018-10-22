JAY — A man was seriously injured Sunday night when the pickup truck he was driving left East Jay Road and hit a tree, police Sgt. Russell Adams said Monday.

The man had received suspected broken bones and was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

A man was seriously injured on Sunday night after the pickup truck he was driving on East Jay Road left the road and struck a tree in Jay, police Sgt. Russell Adams said Monday. Jay Police Department photo

Officer Dylan Rider is still investigating the accident and the name of the man who is believed to be from West Virginia and recently moved to Jay, Adams said.

With the seriousness of his injuries, police didn’t have much time to speak with him before he was taken to the hospital.

The man had just bought the 1994 Toyota pickup truck, which is registered to a Livermore Falls resident, Adams said.

Jay Fire Rescue Department assisted Rider at the scene of the accident, which was reported at 9:54 p.m.

The accident happened near 233 East Jay Road, off Route 133, and a resident reported the crash.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: