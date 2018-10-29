North Anson’s Carrabec High School class of 1978 recently celebrated its 40-year class reunion at Somerset Abbey in Madison. Those attending were Pamela Jackson, Jill Low, Penny Wyatt, Clayton Stevens, Lori Ward, Jim Lightbody, James Bissesti, Mark Campbell, Pamela Ewing, Randy Begin, Bruce Manzer, Robert Moody, Dale Mullin, Ron Dawe, Carroll Clark, Lori McKinley, Susan Gray, Brenda Mullin, Bethany Paradis and Carol Campbell.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Longtime head of Waterville homeless shelter resigns
-
Nation & World
Anger toward media spreads into local communities
-
Sidelines
Sidelines: David Price writes his own redemption
-
Politics
Maine House speaker says if legislator broke firearms law, he should resign ‘immediately’
-
Maine Crime
Lyman man sentenced in Wadleigh Pond boat crash