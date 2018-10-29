North Anson’s Carrabec High School class of 1978 recently celebrated its 40-year class reunion at Somerset Abbey in Madison. Those attending were Pamela Jackson, Jill Low, Penny Wyatt, Clayton Stevens, Lori Ward, Jim Lightbody, James Bissesti, Mark Campbell, Pamela Ewing, Randy Begin, Bruce Manzer, Robert Moody, Dale Mullin, Ron Dawe, Carroll Clark, Lori McKinley, Susan Gray, Brenda Mullin, Bethany Paradis and Carol Campbell.

Sitting from left are Carroll Clark, Lori McKinley, Susan Gray, Brenda Mullin, Bethany Paradis and Carol Campbell. Standing from left are Pamela Jackson, Jill Low, Penny Wyatt, Clayton Stevens, Lori Ward, Jim Lightbody, James Bissesti, Mark Campbell, Pamela Ewing, Randy Begin, Bruce Manzer, Robert Moody, Dale Mullin and Ron Dawes. Photo courtesy of Carrabec High School class of 1978
north anson maine
