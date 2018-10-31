The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has been named the Rural Arts Organization for 2018 by the Maine Arts Commission.

The commission and ArtsEngageME worked together to present the Maine Arts Awards — a new program to recognize and celebrate the arts in area communities. Each awardee in seven categories was presented with a work of art commissioned for the Maine Arts Awards during the Maine International Conference on the Arts on Sept. 28. Other categories/winners included Lifetime Achievement in the Arts: Bill Raiten; Arts Education: 240 Strings; Community Organization: Schoodic Arts for All; Artist: Emily Isaacson; and Philanthropist: Alan and Lorna Crichton.

Val Zapolsky, President of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, displays the hand-crafted ash basket received as the award for being named the Rural Arts Organization of 2018 by the Maine Arts Commission. Photo courtesy of RFA staff Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Molly Neptune Parker, a Passamaquoddy basket maker, made individual, hand-crafted ash baskets for each of the six winners. She was named a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts. Each winner also had a video created about their organization screened at the award ceremony.

The Maine Arts Awards is a new event recognizing the deep commitment and dedication that individuals and organizations have contributed to the advancement and strengthening of the arts in Maine and to raise awareness about their contributions.

For more information or to see the RFA’s Video celebrating its 50th Anniversary Year, visit rangeleyarts.org.

